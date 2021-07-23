Word of Mouth Media elevates Jimmy Shahani as Chief Executive Officer

Word of Mouth Media elevates Jimmy Shahani, its Chief Operating Officer (COO), to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Vineet Panchhi, Founder, Word of Mouth Media, said, "Jimmy has been part of our core team since he joined us four years back. His positive outlook, creative mindset, and leadership values are all goal-worthy to succeed, especially as we move ahead in the 'Next Normal.' In the current period of accelerated transformation, we hope to provide a robust approach and work more closely with our clients to navigate pandemic-induced uncertainty. I congratulate Jimmy in his new role and will continue to support him in strengthening new partnerships and exploring new geographies."

He further added, "The Covid-19 pandemic galvanized businesses to innovate and shift focus towards customers' preferences leading massive transformation in the advertising & marketing industry."

On this occasion, Sarika Panchhi, Co-founder, Word of Mouth Media, said, “We are one of the few boutique agencies that have successfully survived the challenges posed by the pandemic by innovating our products and making them hybrid and focusing on digital services. The customized hybrid model has worked beautifully for us, and we continue to keep our workforce safety a top priority. The new format will help us serve our clients better, explore new markets and strengthen our focus on the revived sustainability portfolio. I am confident that the team under the guidance of Jimmy's capabilities will scale new heights.”

With this latest restructuring, Sarika will focus on building her new venture JiViSa Wellness, a wellness brand focused on bringing high-quality, natural, and wholesome products to help people live a 'healthy life.'

Speaking on his new role, Jimmy added, "I am honored to take the new responsibilities and look forward to scaling the business to new heights. The changing consumer behavior, shifting viewer choices, increased inclination towards environmentally conscious practices, etc., demand brands to deliver more creative and personalized experiences in a sensitized tone. Therefore, one of the major priorities for me will be to deliver business outcomes for clients through impactful ideas and new storytelling channels."

He further added, "I am excited to work with the talented team and develop work that drives significant change in perception."

