Gaurav Kanwal quits Disney+ Hotstar as EVP - Ad Sales

Disney+ Hotstar EVP - Ad Sales Gaurav Kanwal has quit after a 2.5 year stint. As the Head of New Business, Kanwal was responsible for identifying new avenues to drive ad revenue for Disney+ Hotstar. This included new routes to market, expansion of advertiser base, ad formats, and technology infrastructure.

He was also responsible for creating a scalable engine with tech, product, and people to compete in the changing advertising landscape. His role also included identifying the right solutions for different verticals from branding-based ads to performance-oriented advertising and create the right approach to address the client needs.



Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, he was Head - SMB & Channel Sales, South Asia at Adobe for 7+ years. He also spent 4+ years at Symantec Corporation first as Senior Consumer Marketing Specialist - India and then as Country Sales Manager - India & SAARC, Consumer Products & Solutions.

In a career spanning over two decades, he has also worked with Feedback Ventures, Corning International, and International SOS Services.

