Gaurav Kanwal quits Disney+ Hotstar as EVP - Ad Sales
Prior to this, Kanwal was Head - SMB & Channel Sales, South Asia at Adobe for 7+ years
He was also responsible for creating a scalable engine with tech, product, and people to compete in the changing advertising landscape. His role also included identifying the right solutions for different verticals from branding-based ads to performance-oriented advertising and create the right approach to address the client needs.
Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, he was Head - SMB & Channel Sales, South Asia at Adobe for 7+ years. He also spent 4+ years at Symantec Corporation first as Senior Consumer Marketing Specialist - India and then as Country Sales Manager - India & SAARC, Consumer Products & Solutions.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube