Kavita Himthani joins Reliance Beauty as Head of Content

Kavita Himthani has joined Reliance Beauty as Head of Content. In her new role, she will be overlooking the social media, influencer marketing and social commerce for Reliance Beauty. Her last stint was with Josh as Head of creator monetisation.

Himthani's areas of expertise include digital content generation, ideation and curation. She has four years of experience in digital product conceptualisation, TV and radio productions. In addition, she has also managed content and technical teams to create great products.

In her 16-year-long career, she has worked on providing better opportunities to creators on creating better content and monetizing it by attracting brands.

Previously, she has worked with companies like Bytedance, Alibaba and Times Internet on content strategy and community building.

