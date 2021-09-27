Burda Media names Rahul Gangwani as Editor-in-Chief for Lifestyle Asia India

Gangwani will be developing the brand’s editorial strategy and spearheading the rollout of new brand campaigns and events

Media company Burda Media India today announced the appointment of Rahul Gangwani as Editor-in-Chief for its brand Lifestyle Asia India.

In his role, Gangwani will oversee the Lifestyle Asia’s editorial team, developing the brand’s editorial strategy and spearheading the rollout of new brand campaigns and events.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rahul to the Burda family. With his creative vision and extensive experience in the media industry, Rahul’s appointment is a great opportunity for us to continue accelerating our growth in India and find new ways to engage with our most sought-after audiences across Asia,” said Björn Rettig, CEO of Burda Media India and Asia.

“I’m excited to be joining Lifestyle Asia and the Burda Media India team to bring a fresh take on lifestyle content in India,” said Rahul Gangwani, incoming Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia. “As the brand approaches its third anniversary in India, this is a pivotal time for us to explore new content verticals that resonate with readers. I look forward to working with the Lifestyle Asia team in India and across Asia on this journey.”

Gangwani is a seasoned editor, having previously held the role of Group Digital Editor at Filmfare, a Worldwide Media company. During his time at Filmfare, Gangwani became a recognisable name in the media industry, tapping into the growing shift towards digital content and pop culture trends.

Reflecting the company’s continued focus on leveraging its digital capabilities and growth across the region, the appointment follows the recent addition of Annesha Sanyal as Head of Sales and Brand Solutions, Lifestyle. Prior to joining Burda Media India, Sanyal held the role of General Manager at Worldwide Media, leading the sales division for Grazia India’s West region until 2019, before shifting to the FMCG category.

