Vasu Healthcare ropes in Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as creative agency

The brand will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 26, 2020 1:25 PM
Vasu

Vasu Healthcare has roped in Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as the creative agency for its hair care range “Trichup” (Hair Oil and Shampoo) and Skin Care range “Vasu Naturals”. The brand will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Commenting on the decision to choose Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, Managing Director of Vasu Healthcare, Hardik Ukani mentioned that “Vasu Healthcare is very popular in Gujarat and other cities across India. We are now launching “Vasu Naturals”, a new skin care range. Scarecrow presented us a compelling creative strategy to launch the range in the highly competitive market.”

Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said “It’s a special feeling.  Last year, we did a film to highlight the presence of their hair care range in over 40 countries. The group has ambitious plans for Vasu Naturals and Trichup, has always evolved with times and focused on expanding reach. We are thrilled to partner with them in this exciting journey.”

Scarecrow m&c saatchi Vasu Healthcare Trichup
