AM/NS India unveils first-ever film for its Kalash Premium Coloured Coated steel range

AM/NS India, a joint venture between steel and mining company - ArcelorMittal and integrated steel producer - Nippon Steel, launched its first range of consumer product: Kalash premium coloured coated steel.

A first-of-its-kind product in the industry, Kalash embodies numerous technical improvements made through process innovation by working closely with industry experts and consumers. The colours are durable compared to other coloured steel products and are resistant to chalking, peeling and fading. To highlight the durability and the long life, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi coined ‘Rang jo rahe hamesha sang’

To infuse life in the positioning and to make it evocative, Scarecrow created a song which is also a musical extension of the brand’s promise. The agency roped in Javed Ali to sing the song. Javed Ali is a popular Bollywoood singer known for giving supershits like Guzaarish, Kajra re, Jashn-E-Bahaara, Kun faaya kun, Tum tak among others.

Though Kalash coloured coated steel can be utilised in many different ways, one of its most significant utility is roofing sheets. Which is why, the film captures the colourful moments of celebrations one experiences on terrace; from drying chillies in summer to flying kites to playing badminton to celebrating all occasions and festivals together. The film is spread across different seasons and tells the story of a young couple and takes viewers through the beautiful moments of their journey.

The film’s distinct look comes from its iconic location Dharmaj, an ancient village located in the Charotar region of Gujarat. Dharmaj is an architectural marvel in itself. A heritage town known for age-old architecture and mesmerising monuments.

The film has been shot by Tathagatha Singha, cinematography helmed by Riju Samanta, and produced by Jamurah Films. The song for the campaign is composed by Aman Pant, with guitar played by Veljon Noronha, electric guitar and drums by Rhythm Shaw (who has not only worked but also toured with AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi), dholak, tabla and percussions by Jayant Patnaik, and flute by Parasnath.

Speaking of the campaign, Manish Bhatt, Founder-Director Scarecrow M&C Saatchi said “The launch of Kalash is special to us at Scarecrow. Not just because it’s the first-ever consumer campaign for the brand but also because we have been part of the process from day one; right from developing the strategy, arriving at the name and creating the campaign. It was a rare opportunity and we thoroughly enjoyed detailing the entire campaign.”

Akshay Gujral, Chief of Sales Steering, Distribution and Business Development, AM/NS India added “With the launch of Kalash, we take another step towards fulfilling our promise to bring to consumers innovative steel solutions. We at AM/NS are focused to deliver the best of products and services to our customers and ‘Rang jo rahe hamesha sang’ portrays our vision for Kalash.

The campaign will be launched on television and will be supported by a series of print ads, radio spots, innovative outdoors and digital engagement planned around the launch.

