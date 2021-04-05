Uttarakhand government announces COVID-19 vaccines for journalists across age groups

In a statement to the press, the state government said that journalists have supported the fight against the pandemic as frontline workers for communication

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 5, 2021 10:43 AM
The Uttarakhand government has pledged to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all journalists across age groups. In a statement to the press, the state government said that journalists have supported the fight against the pandemic as frontline workers for communication.

"Since the time the lockdown started and the country eased it gradually, even officers and employees of the information department have been constantly involved in communication and spreading awareness about correct information in tasks related to fighting COVID-19," read the statement.

