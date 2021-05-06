UTI Mutual Fund appoints Peshotan Dastoor as Head of Sales

Dastoor will be responsible for developing the company's sales strategy, providing leadership to the sales team and exploring new opportunities for distribution and growth

UTI Mutual Fund has announced the appointment of Peshotan Dastoor as Group President and Head of Sales. Dastoor will be responsible for developing UTI’s sales strategy, providing leadership to the sales team and exploring new opportunities for distribution and growth.

Speaking on the appointment, Imtaiyazur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, UTI AMC said, “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Peshotan Dastoor into the UTI family. Mr Dastoor joins us with over 27 years of valuable experience in the financial services sector. His extraordinary traits lie in his expertise in developing and expanding distribution networks. I am confident that his presence amongst us at UTI would surely enhance our abilities to grow substantially stronger.”

Dastoor is a veteran in the Mutual Fund Industry. Before joining UTI AMC he successfully led the Sales of Retail and Institutional Business of Franklin Templeton Asset Management India Pvt. Ltd. Prior to that, he has spent 12 years in various positions in Private Banking Group at ING Bank and also served the Institutional Sales business at ING Investment Management India Pvt. Ltd as its head.

Both at Franklin Templeton and ING Investment Management, Mr. Dastoor played a pivotal role in design and launch of a slew of innovative packaged investment solutions for its clients.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)