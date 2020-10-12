Trell names Parul Menghani as VP, Head of Content

Menghani has led content creation and brand partnerships for networks like Viacom 18, Times Network, Disney Bindass, Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd, Network 18, and 9XM amongst a few

Homegrown Lifestyle-Content-Commerce platform Trell has announced the appointment of Parul Menghani as VP and Head of Content.

Parul Menghani will directly oversee the content strategy at Trell and drive the platform's vision for empowering Indians with meaningful lifestyle content. With her extensive experience in content and engaging with young consumers, she will be responsible for developing a diversified content strategy and forging long-term content alliances to fulfil the aspirational needs of the Indian video consumer. She will be reporting to the CEO and Co-founder Pulkit Agarwal and Co-founder Bimal Kartheek Rebba.

With over 17 years of experience in the media and entertainment sector, Parul has led content creation and brand partnerships across TV, Radio, and Digital media for leading networks like Viacom 18, Times Network, Disney Bindass, Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd, Network 18, and 9XM amongst a few. Most recently, Parul was the Senior Director and Head - Brand Solutions and Innovations (Youth, Music, and English Entertainment) for Viacom 18, where she spearheaded the company’s brand solutions across businesses like MTV, MTV Beats, Vh1, Comedy Central, and Colors Infinity.

“I am very excited to join Trell and further build on the foundation that the young and dynamic leadership team has created. Trell has sharply defined its space in the Lifestyle video segment resulting in extraordinary growth in the last few months itself. I look forward to the opportunity and shaping the brand’s content strategy for the next half billion users in India” says Parul Menghani on her new venture with Trell.

Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-Founder, Trell, says, “We are very happy with the response and growth Trell has seen over the past few months. It is our constant endeavor to drive value for our Indian users, and with Parul joining the team, we look forward to further scaling the platform’s content vision. We are confident that her expertise and experience with youth and lifestyle centric content will further strengthen our long-term vision and journey in India.”

Trellis India’s largest Community Commerce platform, where users share 3-minute vertical videos on more than 20 interest-based categories in over 8 Indian languages. With over 80 Million downloads, the platform has hyper-grown over the past few months and surpassed the active users of Twitter and Pinterest in India.