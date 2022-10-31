Pocket Aces ropes in Parul Menghani as Head of MarCom & New Initiatives

Bolstering its leadership team, Pocket Aces has announced the appointment of Parul Menghani, who takes charge as the head of Marketing Communications and New Initiatives. A media veteran with over 18 years of experience across large global organizations and start-ups, Parul brings with her a wealth of knowledge, experience and valuable industry relationships to further drive the vision of Pocket Aces to solidify its position as the leader in digital entertainment. Parul’s career in a leadership role spans organisations like ShareChat, Viacom18, Times Network, Disney, RBNL, Trell and Network18.

In her new role, Parul will be responsible for leading Pocket Aces’ overall brand building and communications. Additionally, she will be responsible for driving new initiatives such as the company’s innovations in content-to-commerce.

“I am thrilled to embark on my new endeavour with Pocket Aces and honoured to be entrusted with a strategic charter. My quest for knowledge and learning has led me to take on diverse roles throughout my journey, as I have always looked for challenging yet exciting opportunities,” says Parul Menghani. “Pocket Aces has delivered highly successful and relatable content across formats in this ever evolving content ecosystem, and I am looking forward to working with Aditi and the team on the new chapter of growth for the organisation.”

Commenting on the appointment, Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, Pocket Aces, said, “Parul comes with a vast experience and network across the M&E sector. She shares our vision of being a culture creator, and our ambition of building cutting-edge products for audiences. We have always let our content speak for itself to grow our content brands, and you will now see some very exciting initiatives across offline and online from our umbrella brands at Pocket Aces. Getting Parul to focus on new initiatives is also a huge testament to our focus on innovation, to create new products for the strong communities we’ve built with our content.”

