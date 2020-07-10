The Marcom Avenue wins digital marketing mandate for Breathe Oxi

The Marcom Avenue, a data-driven integrated media and marketing agency, has been appointed to lead the digital marketing mandate for Breathe Oxi, a fashionable protective masks brand.

The scope of work for The Marcom Avenue will be inclusive of all the types and forms of digital marketing such as Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Digital Strategy, Google Ad Campaigns and Website Management. The ideation, planning, curation and execution of Breathe Oxi’s digital marketing campaigns and strategies will be managed from The Marcom Avenue’s Gurugram office.

Ritesh Nair, Co-founder, Breathe Oxi, commented on this new association by saying that the company believes in the innovative and strategic digital approaches of The Marcom Avenue in the digital marketing space. This association is aimed to strengthen our digital abilities, build social engagement and generate leads, taking our brand to the next level. The Marcom Avenue has a keen interest in our brand and business and has demonstrated the same with their preliminary strategies.”

Divanshi Gupta, Director, The Marcom Avenue, on winning the account, said, “Breathe Oxi is an esteemed client that is helping the people of the country stay safe and protected, and it is our utmost honour to have won their digital marketing mandate. The Marcom Avenue team is thrilled to have this opportunity to work for a top-notch brand in this highly saturated market. Our team is motivated to work towards enhancing Breathe Oxi’s communication across digital platforms.”