The Marcom Avenue bags integrated media mandate for Fujifilm’s Instax India

The Marcom Avenue, a data-driven media and marketing agency, has been appointed to lead the integrated media marketing mandate for Fujifilm’s instant camera range, Instax. Instax by Fujifilm is instant camera manufacturers and distributors with their presence in more than 100 countries and regions with approximately 40 million units sold worldwide.

The responsibilities in the integrated mandate for the agency include Creative, Digital, PR, Production, Tech management to name a few. The operations will be handled from The Marcom Avenue Gurgaon office.

Kunal Girotra, Head of division: Image Capturing, Fujifilm India, said, “Consumers find the Instax range of instant cameras to be unique and meaningful, as it captures the essence of the moment in just the perfect frame. We believe that The Marcom Avenue are the right partners for us to help amplify our presence over the digital front while covering the media as a whole. We are confident that the creative talent at The Marcom Avenue will help accelerate our journey in India by creating impactful brand stories and campaigns.”

On winning the mandate, Divanshi Gupta, Director, The Marcom Avenue, said, “We are proud of our latest partnership with Instax India. The creative and strategy teams at The Marcom Avenue are excited to showcase their talents and work on this iconic brand in India. Much like the Instax India brand, The Marcom Avenue is committed to creating brand moments worth cherishing.”

