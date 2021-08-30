Sunfeast India Move as One & PhonePe drive initiative for children afflicted by Covid

Sunfeast India Move as One joined hands with PhonePe to urge users to come forward and support children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second edition of Sunfeast India Move As One encourages citizens to run, walk, jog, cycle, use a wheelchair, treadmill, or stationary bike to pledge a distance, and commit a positive action for themselves, while making a difference to the future of our children. A simple act of registration at INR 149will contribute to a child's future. INR 50 from every registration will go directly towards NGOs that are working towards supporting children’s education, health, nutrition, and psychological needs.

Speaking on PhonePe's association with the Sunfeast India Move As One, Vivek Singh, Jt. MD, Procam International said, "With PhonePe'slarge user base, the association between Sunfeast India Move As One and India's leading digital payments platform will carry the message of # MoveForGood" to every corner of our country, providing a huge impetus to this initiative. Sunfeast India Move As One has always strived to bring people together for a common cause and PhonePe's user base will certainly help us achieve our goal. We urge all in India and abroad to use the PhonePe app and register for Sunfeast India Move As One.”

PhonePe with over 300 million registered users and accepted at over 20 million offline stores across India will provide a big boost in taking the initiative across the country. It will encourage users to come together to donate and take a positive step forward to restore the lives of children affected by the pandemic - be it their education, health, nutrition, and their smiles.

Speaking on the association with Sunfeast India Move As One, Ankit Gaur, Director of Business, PhonePe said, "We are happy to partner with Sunfeast India Move As One to contribute in making this a pan-India movement. We would like to encourage all our users across the country to enthusiastically participate in this initiative and contribute to support children impacted by the pandemic.”

Registrations for Sunfeast India Move As One will continue till 13th Sept. 2021. The movement commenced on 15th Aug 2021 and will continue till 15th Sept. 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to help raise funds until 30th Sep 2021. For more details log on to: sunfeastindiamoveasone.procam.in.

Sunfeast India Move As One is envisioned by leading sports IP creator Procam International, powered by the nation's most trusted giving platform GiveIndia, championed by ITC's Sunfeast, one of India's leading biscuits brands and strengthened by the FIT India Movement.

The movement is blessed by Art of Living as its Value Partner and supported by ASICS, Imd1 – YoGo, FAST&UP, PhonePe, Republic TV, Fever FM & Radio One and E4M & BW.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)