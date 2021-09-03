Sunfeast India Move As One announces initiative on International Day of Charity

On Sep 5, every kilometer clocked by a participant through an activity, Sunfeast India Move As One will donate INR 20 towards the cause of providing better future to children

As India celebrated its 75th year of Independence, Sunfeast India Move As One was launched on 15th August 2021, to unite Indians and Indophiles across the globe to lend support to children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's largest citizen-led movement showcases the Power of the Collective – a beacon of hope and goodness. With engendering larger social impact at the heart of the movement, and with a plea to galvanise citizens across the world, the movement announced an inspiring initiative on the eve of International Day of Charity, which is celebrated on 5th September 2021.

In a bid to make every step count, on this day, every kilometer clocked by a participant through an activity of their choice - walk, run, cycle; Sunfeast India Move As One will donate INR 20 towards the cause of children that can help contribute meaningfully to a child's education, health, well-being, and bring a smile.

The sporting icon 'King' Haile Gebrselassie an ambassador of Sunfeast India Move As One, lauded the initiative, "My heartfelt congratulations to all the participants for joining Sunfeast India Move As One and helping provide hope for a better future to our children. International Day of Charity is a reminder to all of us that we have the power to bring about change and it's only up to each one of us to take that ﬁrst step. So on this day, I urge you to register with your family and friends on sunfeastindiamoveasone.procam.in. Run, walk, cycle and go for that extra mile. Your each km will have a manifold impact.”

With the unstinted support from all stakeholders and dignitaries from different walks of life, the movement is gaining momentum world over. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and several noted personalities including – Actors Rahul Bose, Rhea Pillai, Tara Sharma, social activist Priya Dutt and ASICS athletes Olympic Medallist Wrestler Sakshi Malik, cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna, Karman Kaur Thandi, and Asian Championships Silver Medallist T Gopi have lent their voice to the voiceless, endeavouring to restore hope for as many children as possible. Joining them are schools, corporates, home-makers, running groups, cyclists who have all joined the movement, pledged a distance, and committed a positive action for themselves while contributing to the cause.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating ofﬁcer, biscuits and cakes cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited said, “The response that we have received, so far, for Sunfeast India Move As One has been encouraging, and this is enabling us to drive a meaningful social impact. We look forward to International Day of Charity to act as a catalyst on two fronts: to offer existing participants yet another opportunity to contribute to a worthy cause through their everyday movements and to further encourage larger participation from citizens across, to join the cause. We hope through a thoughtful collective effort, we can give further impetus to this endeavour that aims to empower the children of the country, impacted due to Covid.”

Sumit Tayal, COO, GiveIndia said, "We are grateful to Procam International for continuing their association with GiveIndia for the 2021 edition of 'Sunfeast India Move As One.' The second wave of Covid-19 has been tragic for many children in India. Thousands have lost parents and other family members, while lakhs of children have lost access to education and health facilities. Through Sunfeast India Move As One, GiveIndia will be able to help more children affected by the pandemic, providing them with academic support, career guidance and skill-building, access to basic medical services, and support for children with special needs. Through our NGO partners, we will also provide child protection and psychological counselling services. We encourage everyone to join in and donate for the future of our children."

Speaking about the initiative Sunfeast India Move As One Vivek Singh, Jt. MD Procam International said, "Cemented on three pillars of community, wellness, and social impact, Sunfeast India Move As One will give participants yet another opportunity to make every step count even more on International Day of Charity. To acknowledge the efforts and commitment of our participants, we will donate INR 20 for every km run on 5th September 2021. The more you run, the more we donate, so join us on 5th September 2021 and involve yourselves in a true manifestation for #MOVEFORGOOD.”

As the movement enters the last leg, participants still have a chance to register at INR 149 and make an impact on a child's future. Every participant will also be celebrated for their active participation efforts with gratiﬁcations such as a personalized e-bib, e-medal, e- certiﬁcate, and leader board positions.

Registrations for the Sunfeast India Move As One will continue till 13th Sep 2021. The movement commenced on 15th Aug 2021 and will continue till 15th Sep 2021. Participants will have the opportunity to fundraise until 30th Sep 2021. For more details log on to: sunfeastindiamoveasone.procam.in.

The Sunfeast India Move As One is envisioned by leading sports IP creator Procam International, powered by the nation's most trusted giving platform Give India, championed by ITC's Sunfeast, one of India's leading biscuits brand and, strengthened by the Fit India Movement.

The movement is reinforced by Art of Living and supported by ASICS, Imd1 – YoGo, FAST&UP, PhonePe, Republic TV, Fever FM & Radio One and E4M & BW.

