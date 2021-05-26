Star India's Omkar Kore joins ZEEL as National Head - Key Accounts

In his new role, Kore will handle top clients of ZEEL across TV and digital verticals

Former Star India SVP Ad-sales Omkar Kore has joined ZEEL as National Head - Key Accounts (Ad-sales for TV and Digital). In his new role, he will handle top clients of ZEEL across TV and digital verticals.

Omkar had spent almost eight years at Star India in multiple roles. As SVP Ad-sales, he looked after strategy & development including Budget (Planning, forecasting, deployment, and management), Sales Strategy through data, processes and people, developing agency incentive programmes and tie-up with agencies, constant monitoring of progress to deliver annual targets, commercial compliance, and credit and collection.

He had joined Star in September 2013 as VP-Sales following which he was elevated as VP - Customer & Network Revenue Strategy. Subsequently, he got promoted as SVP - Network Ad sales (West Branch) followed by SVP - Ad sales (Operations, Commercial, Capability, and Efficiency).



Before Star , he was with Hindustan Unilever for almost nine years. He also had stints at Marico and Kone. Omkar has 21 years of experience in Media, FMCG, and B2B sales and marketing professional across organisations, geographies, and categories.

