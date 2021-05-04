The media conglomerate also said that the health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance

BCCI today announced the suspension of the Indian Premier League 2021 on grounds of the huge surge in Covid-19 cases.

The announcement came after a Sunrisers Hyderabad player was tested positive ahead of the team's match with Mumbai Indians. Two Kolkata Knight Rider players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as three members of the Chennai Super Kings, including the bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, were also tested positive earler.

Supporting the decision of BCCI, Star India stated, “Star India supports BCCI’s decision to postpone IPL 2021. The health and safety of players, staff and everyone involved in the IPL are of paramount importance. We thank the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, players, franchisees and sponsors for their support. We are also indebted to our employees, on-air talent, production and broadcast crews for trying their best to spread positivity by delivering the broadcast of IPL 2021 to millions of homes in the face of challenging circumstances.”

