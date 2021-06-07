Shweta Purandare launches boutique consultancy service

Shweta Purandare has launched Tap-a-Gain, a boutique consultancy service.

Tap-a-Gain will engage with advertisers, agencies, and small business owners to help them get their advertising communication “First time right” and compliant with advertising regulations. With a stellar career in renowned companies and rich experience as the Secretary-General of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), Ms Purandarepromises to offer niche service in the world of advertising.

To set up Tap-a-Gain, Purandare quit Diageo India where she was heading Corporate Brand and Communications, overseeing External Communication, Internal Communication, Employer branding and Corporate brand presence on Digital and Social media.

Purandare is the former Secretary-General of ASCI and steered its transformation over a period of eight years wherein MOUs were established with key regulators such as the Department of Consumer Affairs, FSSAI, Ministry of AYUSH and interactions with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Over her 28+ years career, Purandare gathered extensive experience in product evaluation, product endorsements, advertising claim support, regulatory compliance, Government affairs, Social Media strategy, Grievance redressal and consumer advisory services. Her experience spans multiple sectors such as FMCG, Beautycare, Personal Hygiene, Homecare, OTC/ Healthcare, Food and Beverages. She was also the Scientific Director at L’Oreal India heading their product evaluation Centre and Consumer Complaint department. She was a Regulatory Affairs expert at Procter & Gamble India.

Some of the services in the repertoire of Tap-a-Gain are Advertising and related Regulatory compliance; Due Diligence for Celebrity endorsement; Due Diligence for Influencer advertising; Digital and Social Media Compliance; Claim Substantiation approach; and Corporate Communication and Social Media content strategy.

