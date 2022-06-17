Screenvision Media partners with DBase4Media

Screenvision Media, a company delivering advertising and content representation services for top-tier cinema exhibitors, sports venues, e-gaming platforms and other live events and venues in USA, has announced that it has partnered with DBase4Media, an India-based media and marketing agency, which will connect brands worldwide to Screenvision’s recently launched audience network.

“Through our Front + Center Everywhere Audience Network, we can offer international brands the ability to connect with hyper-local and highly engaged moviegoing audiences anytime, anywhere,” said Gerald Griffin, Chief Revenue Officer, Screenvision Front + Center Everywhere.

“DBase4Media offers a robust pipeline of advertisers worldwide who are eager to bring their culturally relevant content to the U.S. consumer.”

Partnering with DBase4Media, Front + Center Everywhere Audience Network will enable brands to target moviegoers regionally and locally via the 40ft screen, mobile devices and at home via the recently launched FCE CTV platform. Brands can also expand their reach beyond the theaters with a fully immersive DOOH experience that includes a powerful and diversified network of live music and entertainment venues, point of care networks, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, airports and pet care networks.

“We continue to see pre-pandemic levels of enthusiasm for various categories worldwide that are looking for new ways to connect with the typically elusive 18-34-year-old audience,” said Sudhanshu Srivastava, Founder, DBase4Media Group.

“Screenvision Media’s cinema network has proven to deliver this audience over the past 45 years. Now with its expanded Front + Center Audience Network, we believe their capabilities are best suited to deliver the audience our clients want to reach.”

