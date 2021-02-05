INOX signs pan-India cinema advertising deal with Manyavar

INOX Leisure Ltd (INOX) today announced that it has signed a pan-India cinema advertising deal with the country’s leading celebration wear brand, Manyavar. The development makes Manyavar, the first national brand to sign a pan-India deal with INOX after the reopening of cinemas. The deal signals the revival of cinema advertising, which had suffered immensely as the cinema industry had to shut operations for a period of more than 8 months due to a COVID-induced lockdown.

As a top national brand in the space of celebration wear, Manyavar has always relied extensively on cinema advertising and enjoys a 5-year-old association with INOX. With the signing of a fresh pan-India deal, Manyavar would look to promote its entire range of men’s ethnic fashion wear, along with its sub-brands Mohey and Mebaz. Besides its entire range of Sherwanis, Indo-Westerns, Bandhgalas, Kurta-Jackets and accessories for ethnic wear, Manyavar sells celebration wear for women under its Mohey brand, while Mebaz is a one-stop destination for men, women and children. According to a Kantar IMRB Study conducted by INOX in 2019, 100% of respondents successfully recalled the brand Manyavar and agreed to have been exposed to its video commercials.

With the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing enhancement of seating capacity, and the subsequent guidelines issued by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry permitting 100% seating w.e.f 1st Feb, INOX expects studios and producers to promptly announce the release dates of the movies, triggering a significant surge in footfalls. Having seen high occupancy levels in South India for movies like Master, Solo Brathuke So Better, Krack & Red, which led to a sizeable emergence of brands’ interest in cinema advertising, INOX is hopeful that the same pattern would emerge across the country once producers announce the release dates for the highly anticipated blockbusters.

With an assured and extremely rich pipeline with movies in numerous genres and languages, INOX has expressed tremendous optimism for FY22, calling it the Year Of Cinema Entertainment. With 50+ titles in Hindi and other Indian languages each expected to hit the screens in the next 12 to 15 months, complimented with an extremely rich and exciting Hollywood release pipeline, the industry is poised to see major blockbusters at regular intervals throughout the year.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Vishal, Chief Sales & Revenue Officer – INOX Leisure Ltd said, “As a top national brand in the ethnic wear category, Manyavar, generates awe in the audience with its exquisitely designed products. It is a matter of privilege for us to be a major part of their campaign and delivering every detail to our audience. The deal not only underlines our strong relationship with Manyavar but also reflects the tremendous audience visibility we fetch for them from the right target groups. With seating guidelines relaxed, an enthralling lineup of movies in sight and audience apprehensions settling down, FY22 will be a landmark year for cinema advertising. We are committed to provide the best ROIs to Manyavar and all our advertisers.”

Ravi Modi, Managing Director, Vedant Fashion Pvt Ltd adds, “Manyavar is a brand which denotes celebrations, much like cinemas, where the environment is essentially of celebratory nature as family audiences turn up to celebrate special occasions. This unique and significant synergy excites us, and therefore we assign a very high priority to cinema as an advertising medium. Our association of more than 5 years with INOX has been one, which is underlined by reliability, transparency, and quality of communications, and we are committed to strengthening it further. We strongly believe that we will start witnessing the same level of excitement and exuberance in the cinema lobbies across the country very soon.”

