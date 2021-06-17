Satya Nadella named Microsoft Chairman

For the first time in two decades, the Microsoft CEO will also serve as its chairman

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 17, 2021 1:28 PM
satya nadella

Microsoft has named its CEO Satya Nadella as its new chairman. For the first time in two decades, a Microsoft CEO will also serve as its chairman. Prior to Nadella, Bill Gates served the dual roles at the tech major.

Gates had stepped down as CEO in 2000 and then as chairman in 2014, after which John Thompson had taken over as the independent chairman.

As chairman, Nadella will now work towards setting agenda for the board, identifying strategic opportunities, risks and mitigation strategies for the board.

