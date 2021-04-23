Rocksport onboards 1702 Digital

Rocksport has recently joined hands with 1702 Digital. With an aim to crush the conventional belief that birthday celebrations are only meant for the indoors, the company aspires to make both young and senior citizens of our country engage in fun outdoor activities to commemorate this special day. 1702 Digital is on board to help spread this message and get more people to celebrate their special day outdoors with the company.

Rocksport introduces everyday participants to the exciting world of adventure sports through their award-winning programs run by trained professionals. “We aspire to encourage more people to experience the verdant world outside of the confines of 4 walls, especially on their birthday. That’s why we provide exposure to multiple fun-filled elements of adventure and outdoor activities in a safe, controlled, and encouraging environment. We believe it revamps the participants’ confidence, willpower, focus, and leadership qualities to the next level, and makes the celebration all the more rewarding. Looking at the previous notable lead generation media campaigns of 1702 digital, we found it to be an ideal agency for us to reach out to our energetic TG to spread our message more effectively” said the spokesperson at Rocksport.

1702 Digital specializes in running impressive media campaigns for its partners. It has bought notable results for many of its esteemed clients and won the ‘Best Digital and Revenue Generation Strategy’ award at Campaign India's Digital Crest Awards for its efforts. Mihir Joshi, the co-founder of 1702 Digital, said, “I believe 1702 Digital is like an investment firm where we give our partners their desired ROI with optimal investment. This is one of the reasons why 1702 Digital loves to work on media campaigns. We are looking forward to working with the ambitious team at Rocksport and generating some qualified leads for them to convey their message and get more people to experience their birthdays in a refreshing, new manner”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)