1702 Digital wins UI/UX mandate for Dalal Street Investment Journal

India’s very own Wall Street Journal, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) was established in 1986. This financial advisory firm has successfully been guiding the fast-growing investor base of India towards better prospects. It recently partnered with 1702 Digital, an agency in Mumbai to upgrade their online presence. With a vision of using their 20+ years of experience and knowledge of the investment field, they aim to provide opportunities to people to protect and grow their wealth through strategic investments. 1702 Digital has come on board to project this expertise more effectively by transforming the UI/UX of their website to look more appealing to their existing and new customer base.

DSIJ is a constant contributor to the growth of the capital and financial markets of our country with their 8.5 Lac+ flourishing family of investors. They are known for giving unbiased and balanced advice about several unfolding events without being shaken by misleading information, which helps guide their investors to a secured and successful future. To enhance this experience, they needed to curate their online offering to suit their audiences’ needs, prompting the partnership between 1702 Digital and them.

Commenting on the partnership, Mayank Dubey - VP Digital Marketing at DSIJ said that, “As you know, one only has 7 seconds to make a first impression and in the online world, it is even lesser. We wanted our website to look stunning and feel easy to maneuver around. Looking at the previous track record of 1702 Digital in the UI/UX and designing space we found it to be the perfect agency that understands our needs well.”

Mihir Joshi, the co-founder of 1702 Digital said, “The team at 1702 Digital understands that having a beautiful UI/UX for a website can drastically increase the retention rate of a visitor on the website. We have a dedicated team of graphic and UI/UX designers who have done amazing work in this space for many of our esteemed clients. With our motto of Building The Bold, Beautifully, we are all set to transform the Dalal Street Investment Journal website and hope to enhance their customers’ experience.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)