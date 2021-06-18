1702 Digital elevates Pranay Bhan as National Creative Director

He will be in charge of elevating the creative wing of the agency and grooming mid-level talent along the way

1702 Digital recently promoted Pranay Bhan to the role of National Creative Director.

He will be in charge of elevating the creative wing of the agency and grooming mid-level talent along the way.

This promotion comes on the heels of successful campaigns like the Fortune Xpert and Superfood Khichdi launches, Edelweiss Tokio Life campaigns, Marico Cocosoul Influencer campaigns, Smaaash Video campaign, Welingkar School Display Ad campaign and new business growth under his careful supervision as the Associate Creative Director.

During his tenure so far, the agency amassed over 18 awards for excellence across categories like Brand Launch, Brand Strategy, Digital & Revenue Generation Strategy to name a few, where Bhan played a crucial role.

Speaking about his promotion, Mihir Joshi, Co-founder of 1702 Digital said, “It has been an absolute pleasure seeing Bhan evolve with 1702 Digital over the last three years. His dedication towards fine-tuning every strategy has helped us grow by leaps and bounds. We’re extremely proud of his accomplishments and are eager to see his vision for the team and for brand 1702 Digital in the future.”

Pranay added, “I am immensely grateful for the opportunities I have been exposed to in the last 3 years. And while being appreciated is always a wonderful feeling, it's a lot more special coming from the place I consider my second home. I'm confident that my 17-o-Crew is ready to steer through whatever challenges the current economy has in store for us, and I am supercharged to take on 2021.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)