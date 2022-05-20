22feet Tribal Worldwide appoints Vishnu Srivatsav as National Creative Director

The former Creative Head – South of DDB Mudra has been elevated to lead creative at the agency

22feet Tribal Worldwide has announced the appointment of Vishnu Srivatsav as National Creative Director. Prior to this, he was Creative Head of DDB Mudra’s South office.

Vishnu will take over from Debashish Ghosh, the former NCD at 22feet Tribal Worldwide, and will continue to report to Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group.

Speaking on Vishnu’s role elevation, Rahul Mathew said, “Vishnu has been a great partner to the organisation in our pursuit of creative excellence. He recently led our South office to one of our best years creatively. I look forward to him taking this momentum and his infectious energy into the exciting opportunity at 22feet.”

Preetham Venkky, President, 22feet Tribal Worldwide says, “Vishnu has always been a huge source of inspiration for the creative team at 22feet. His grasp on culture, specifically internet culture, is arguably the best in the country, and established through his work over the years. We are super excited to have him come aboard, to inspire, shape and establish the culture of excellent creative work for our clients.”

On his new role, Vishnu said, “It’s been a terrific journey with the DDB Mudra group so far. And to lead an awesome team of creatives and being part of one of the most exciting names in digital - 22feet Tribal Worldwide - is nothing short of a privilege. Can't wait to get started.”

