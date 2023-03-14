Porter unveils new brand campaign

The appointment of Harsha Razdan as CEO of Dentsu has sparked thoughts about the industry as a whole. It's interesting to note that he is not from the industry, and prompts the question of whether there is a talent shortage at Dentsu or in the industry as a whole. This shift highlights the importance of seeking out leaders with diverse skills and experiences to navigate the challenges and opportunities in the media industry. Mr. Razdan is certainly well qualified to do so.

The media industry is facing a significant talent shortage at all levels, especially in the middle level where the future of organisations is defined. There is a scarcity of people with the expertise to take media agencies to the next level in today's unique and continuously evolving environment. Current HR practices in the industry have not done enough to bridge the talent gap. Historically, HR has not played a significant role in media agencies, either due to a lack of leadership vision or the nature of the industry. Although the situation is now being addressed, it may be too little, too late.

A significant challenge facing media agencies is the need for a stable business model that offers long-term solutions. Clients are demanding media approaches that can withstand the rapidly evolving industry. Agencies often struggle to provide satisfactory answers, leading to client dissatisfaction and potential loss of business. The lack of innovative thinking within the agency exacerbates this problem.

To remain relevant, media agencies must redefine their role in the changing business landscape. They must move beyond just executing campaigns and focus on providing strategic value to clients. This means developing a deep understanding of the client's business, identifying opportunities for growth, and developing media/marketing strategies that align with the client's objectives. Media agencies must also evolve their capabilities to meet the ever-changing demands of clients by leveraging technology to develop data-driven insights that inform media planning and execution. They must also be able to create compelling content that resonates with consumers across various platforms.

In short, media agencies must transform themselves into strategic partners that can help clients navigate the complex and rapidly changing media landscape. They must be able to deliver value beyond execution and provide strategic guidance and insights that help clients achieve their business objectives. It is a mountain to climb given the context we are in, but it is necessary to remain relevant in the industry.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com