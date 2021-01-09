Rajneesh Chaturvedi joins ads2OTT as co-founder

ads2OTT under the aegis of 361 Degree Entertainment & Media Pvt. Ltd. has announced Rajneesh Chaturvedi (former Head of Brand & Media at Medlife & Head of Marketing Services at Kraft Heinz) as Co-Founder. In this capacity, Rajneesh will be responsible for Revenue Monetization, Product Development, Research and Marketing.

ads2OTT is a one-stop solution for brands to advertise across OTT platforms by supporting an open marketplace, which will connect advertisers and publishers to transact against any data set at scale with transparency, consistency and simplicity.

Welcoming Rajneesh on-board, Arun Tyagi, Founder, ads2OTT says, “The demand for content streamed via OTT is increasing by the day in India. ads2OTT is committed to fulfil advertisers’ requirements for focused advertising. The exchange will specialise in helping brands, agencies and advertisers understand and navigate this revolutionary media landscape. As a successful Consumer Marketing Professional, Rajneesh knows what it takes to build scalable partnerships, connecting brands with consumers while generating ROI for advertisers across India. We are excited as we welcome Rajneesh on board to be a part of our dynamic team.”

“With the new normal and changing dynamics of advertising, the increasing video consumption at OTT platforms has presented a great opportunity for advertisers and brands alike. ads2OTT will be an exciting and challenging journey to showcase my experience in building, scaling and making business profitable across categories. I look forward to promising times, where we define the power of OTT media advertising ecosystem with ads2OTT enabling brands, agencies & media companies to engage with consumers,” says Rajneesh Chaturvedi, Co-Founder, ads2OTT.

Prior to joining Medlife, Rajneesh was Head of Marketing Services at Kraft Heinz where he successfully launched the Kraft portfolio including Kraft Cheese in India. Also, he comes with a great experience while being associated with Top Global Communications Organizations- WPP Group and IPG Media brands at various leadership positions. Rajneesh has been awarded the "Star Youth Achiever Award" by the Global Youth Marketing Forum & has also been featured on CNBC TV as the "Media Manager of Month".