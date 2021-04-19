MyGlamm appoints Bhavesh Singhal as Chief Growth Officer

D2C beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm has appointed Bhavesh Singhal as its Chief Growth Officer. At MyGlamm, he will be managing the company’s digital growth and revenue across its DTC platform and third-party marketplaces; through metrics like new user acquisition, social media ROIs, customer engagement, and retention.

Singhal brings over 10 years of extensive experience in growth, analytics, and consumer tech to the organisation. In his previous role, he was responsible for driving business revenue by building strong growth levers and new propositions for users on the platforms. He was also responsible for the B2B business channel in Medlife which acted as a bridge between the offline and online world.

Prior to Medlife, he served as head of revenue and growth at the leading e-commerce platform, Myntra. Singhal actively contributed to Myntra’s establishment as India’s most preferred and trusted fashion destination. Having closely worked with teams, he also led to business growth that equates to 7 times more than when he joined.

"It is an exciting time to join MyGlamm. The brand is growing at an extremely fast pace and I look forward to contributing to the overall brand building process," said Singhal.

“We’re elated to have Bhavesh on board, with the rapidly growing consumer base and changing preferences it is essential for us to realise consumer needs,” noted MyGlamm Co-Founder & President Priyanka Gill.

“MyGlamm has the largest DTC platform amongst any brand in India and thus the Chief Growth Officer is a pivotal role as we look to leapfrog to the next level of growth. I couldn't think of anyone better than Bhavesh to lead this, given not just the experience he has but the sharp analytical and execution-oriented DNA he has," added MyGlamm Founder & CEO Darpan Sanghvi.

