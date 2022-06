Kraft Heinz names Vijay Swaminathan as Head of Marketing - South & SE Asia

Swaminathan joined the company from HUL in 2019

The Kraft Heinz Company has elevated Vijay Swaminathan as Head of Marketing, South and South East Asia.

Swaminathan made the announcement with a social media post.

He joined Kraft Heinz in November 2019 after moving out of Unilever.

Swaminathan was with HUL for over 7 years.

He also worked with DraftFCB+Ulka.

