Rajneel Kumar quits Zee5 after a 2.5-year stint

Kumar, Zee5's Business Head - Expansion Projects & Head of Products, will be joining Dubai-based Genomedia Studios which is building an Arabic OTT platform

Updated: Jan 18, 2021 9:21 AM
Rajneel Kumar

Zee5 Business Head - Expansion Projects & Head of Products, Rajneel Kumar, has put in his papers. He is joining Dubai-based Genomedia Studios which is building an Arabic OTT platform.

Having joined ZEE5 in September 2018, Kumar was with the platform for 2.5 years. As Head - Expansion Projects & Head of Products, he was entrusted with expanding the consumer offering to increase users & revenue by building new business verticals.

Additionally, he also had the responsibility of leading the products portfolio to build best in class consumer experiences with strong data and AI-driven approach & forging strong global technology partnerships.

"An amazing journey comes to an end at #ZEE5. From reaching 85 mn MAU to building truly India's first super app. We did it all! Dedicated News product built on AI, Hyper casual gaming platform #Play5, Hyper Short-form Video Platform #Hipi," Kumar said in a LinkedIn post.

"I am excited to join the Genomedia Studios team in building out the world's largest and most successful Arabic OTT play. I am looking forward to working with my colleagues Bassma El-Afghani | MBA Jassim Juma as we embark on this exciting adventure!"

Prior to ZEE5, he was with Viacom18 as SVP - Head Products & Technology. In a career spanning over two decades, Kumar has also worked with JumpGames, ALTBalaji, Mobile2Win, Startup, Shaw Wallace, and Magnasound.

