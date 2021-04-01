Rahul Datta moves on from HP as Head of Marketing for PC business

Rahul Datta, Head of Marketing for PC business at HP has decided to move on from the company. He, along with his team of amazing marketers delivered some of the most iconic campaigns in India, biggest being ‘The Amma ki Diwali’ that’s topped the charts for the last 3 years and continues to be circulated every Diwali.

Some of his latest work on Premium PC and Gaming has really helped HP build connections with their customers.

Rahul moved to HP after leading marketing for Xbox at Microsoft in India. He is a seasoned marketer with 18 years of experience in managing lifestyle tech brands like Tata, Microsoft Xbox and HP. He is passionate about modern marketing concepts, social ecommerce and gaming . He is an expert in converging traditional and digital media strategies to create seamless experience for modern consumers in India and his work has won many local and international accolades.

Rahul has now joined Microsoft India as Director, Marketing.

