Pulp Strategy wins Digital & Creative mandate for Pickrr Technologies

The full-service digital agency will also be responsible for planning and executing new B2B initiatives of the brand

Pulp Strategy has bagged the Digital and Creative mandate for Pickrr post a multi-agency pitch.

As part of the mandate Pulp Strategy will manage the brand’s Digital & Creative strategy and grow the brand’s digital presence through media planning, media buying, content marketing. The full-service digital agency will also be responsible for planning and executing new B2B initiatives of the brand.

Commenting on the win Rhitiman Majumder, CEO & FOUNDER, Pickrr said: “Pickrr is a company very closely aligned with small and mid sized businesses, we aim to not just be their logistics partner but an enabler for them to achieve their business growth goals by opening up the Indian market for them. Pulp strategy in the pitch demonstrated creative insight and a unique understanding of our brand needs as our digital and creative partner we look forward to working with Pulp Strategy to improve our reach and support to Indian business.”

Pulp Strategy Founder Ambika Sharma commenting on the win said: “Pickrr team is focused and agile, they demand the very best for their business and customers we are looking forward to bringing their vision to life. Pulp Strategy has in the last three years built an extensive B2B portfolio, it makes us uniquely qualified to address Pickrr’s brand marketing for its audience of mid-small Indian businesses. With the festival season already showing an increase in demand for efficient logistics our Diwali campaign is aims to reach out to small and medium businesses and help them take their business further, faster and safer with Pickkr.”