Pulp Strategy wins digital mandate for Whirlpool

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, assigns its digital mandate to Pulp Strategy, India’s largest independent agency in the digital communications and technology space. The mandate covers markets in SAARC Countries like Whirlpool Bangladesh, Whirlpool Nepal, Whirlpool Sri Lanka and so on. As a part of the mandate, Pulp Strategy will handle the brand’s presence across all digital platforms, including building and managing technology, media planning, media buying, digital creative and content, and social media. The digital agency will also be responsible for planning and executing new digital initiatives for the brand.

Commenting on the association, Shivram B, Head SAARC, Exports & NB Unit, Whirlpool, said “Pulp Strategy has shown a deep understanding of the digital consumer journey and are aligned to our goals. We are looking to work with them closely to increase our brand preference and engagement across touchpoints in DCJ leveraging their creative prowess and data-driven approach.”

Association was kickstarted with Whirlpool’s new festival campaign for washing machines that talks about the advanced ability of Whirlpool washing machines in hygiene and care. The campaign for washing machines went live in Bangladesh as the market saw surge in washing machine demand. The consumer behaviour, language and platforms are unique to the country and the campaign which was Bangladesh’s first leveraged this opportunity to strengthen awareness for Whirlpool washing machines amongst the audience. The campaign was rooted in deep research about the market & the consumer behaviour. The washing machine is powered by advanced in-built heater which removes up to 99.9%* germs & allergens and has the Hot Catalytic Soak feature.

The campaign was launched with a digital film. The film focused on the relationship between a mother and a child. The film treatment is candid, simple, rooted in consumer insight and highlighted the parents need to keep their kids safe from germs and infection while giving them the freedom they need to play and grow in these times. The campaign reached millions of consumers digitally and was widely accepted with a high engagement and share rate. The campaign also had fun & peppy snackable video content.

Commenting on the win, Ambika Sharma, Managing Director of Pulp Strategy, said, “We take immense pride in the work we have done previously for brands across the business spectrum, ranging from emerging start-ups to global brands. We are delighted to partner with WHIRLPOOL, the WHIRLPOOL team is bubbling with energy and has a strong insight into their consumer sub sets. WHIRLPOOL has powerful products on their portfolio, vibrant, fast paced with immense potential in the digital space. In the coming times we will focus on improving engagement and infusing technology into the current digital practice while we work towards strengthening the brands digital presence.”