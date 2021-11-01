Dürr India appoints Pulp Strategy to handle its digital duties

Dürr India, a subsidiary of the Dürr Group, assigned its digital mandate to Pulp Strategy. As a part of the mandate, Pulp Strategy will handle B2B marketing for the brand’s owned digital platforms, including content marketing, content creation and SEO. The digital agency will also be responsible for planning new digital initiatives for the brand.

Commenting on the association, Kabilan Veeraiyan, Divisional Manager – MS & Marketing, Dürr India, said “Pulp Strategy has shown a deep understanding of our digital consumer journey. They have demonstrated a data-driven approach and are aligned to our goals. As a team we follow global best practices in every aspect of our business including our marketing, the Pulp Strategy team showed the experience and understanding for our need for data privacy, PII guidelines etc, in addition to the required technical expertise. We look forward to working with them to increase our customer engagement, brand preference and acquisition.”

Dürr’s activities in India began in the 1950s with the galvanizing line built for Tata at Jamshedpur. Today Dürr has expanded their offering solidifying their position as an industry leader with outstanding automation expertise in painting, application technology, final assembly, exhaust air purification and energy efficiency. Dürr’s portfolio includes environmental solutions, consulting, turnkey solutions, process optimization, services and spares.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch. The association was kickstarted with content marketing for the cross Industry and diverse portfolio for B2B audiences of Dürr India. Pulp Strategy has constructed a specialized team of resources to the account to cater to its technical content creation, distribution and digital marketing needs.

Commenting on the win, Ambika Sharma, Managing Director of Pulp Strategy, said, “Marketing to businesses is very different than marketing to individual consumers. That’s why B2B marketing is an entirely different marketing methodology, we take pride in the experience and expertise we have in not just B2B marketing but a keen understanding of technical content in the B2B context. The Dürr team has been extremely supportive and customer oriented. They are passionate about technology and have a keen understanding of their customer needs, we look forward to working with them towards an improved digital marketing practice and strengthening the brands digital presence”

