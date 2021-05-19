Publicis Worldwide to handle integrated creative duties for Godrej ProClean

After a hotly contested pitch, Publicis Worldwide India has been chosen by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (GCPL) to manage the integrated creative duties for Godrej ProClean, a newly launched range of floor, toilet and bathroom cleaners.

On the new partnership with PWW India, Somasree Bose, Category Head, VP Marketing, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. said: “In an intensely contested pitch, Publicis Worldwide stood out with their strategy, creative approach and enthusiasm for the brand. Godrej ProClean aims to cater to the rising demand for home hygiene products and earn its fair share in the industry. The team at Publicis understood our goals and their outlook was in sync with our thought process. Their performance across other brands made our decision much easier. We look forward to working together and fulfilling our vision of making Godrej ProClean a leading player in the market.”

Expressing his views on the collaboration, Subhash Kamath, CEO,Publicis Worldwide & BBH, India said:"It was a very interesting challenge in an increasingly relevant and growing category: home hygiene. It needed a fine blend of strategy and creativity across platforms, in an integrated solution. We're thrilled to be chosen as their partner by Godrej and our mandate is across mainline and digital thinking. We look forward to creating some insightful work going forward."

Sharing his views on the win, Russell Barrett, CEO & CCO, Publicis Worldwide &BBH,India said: “When a product or a venture is born out of a real and specific consumer need, the job of any creative agency needs to be that much more relevant. We were genuinely excited to work on a brand like Godrej ProClean for exactly that reason. Sharp, compelling, engaging advertising that speaks across platforms and media to the audience is the need of the hour. We look forward to creating some category defining work along with our brilliant client partners at Godrej.”

Highlighting the communication objective for the brand, Suraj Pombra, Executive Director, Publicis Worldwide India said:"This is a special win for us. Godrej ProClean is a brand born in and of the pandemic – and it feels special to be chosen to co-nurture it. As an integrated mandate, it allows us to bring the full might of our thinking into play across platforms, so it’s special for that reason as well. Publicis & Godrej have had successful partnerships before, so this is also special as a homecoming of sorts. As we welcome Godrej ProClean into our fold, we look forward to this being the start of a long term partnership built on growth and success.”

The account will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.









Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)