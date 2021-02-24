Pro Kabaddi League media rights to be e-auctioned
The tender document for the media rights will be released on 25th February while the e-auction will take place on 6th April
The tender document for the media rights will be released on 25th February while the e-auction will take place on 6th April. The organisers have formed an independent committee to oversee the e-auction. The franchises will get 80% of the revenue generated from the sale of media rights.
The decision to auction the media rights was taken after 12 team owners and current broadcast rights holder Star India failed to agree on the right price and revenue sharing formula, The Economic Times reports. Star India's offer to pay Rs 14-Rs 15 crore per year to each franchise for the next five years was rejected by the team owners who were seeking Rs 22 crore per year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube