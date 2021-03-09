Prachi Mohapatra named Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Prachi Mohapatra has been named as Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Mohapatra was previously the CMO at Future Group’s FBB for over four years since August 2016.

With a keen interest in brand and business building, Mohapatra has had extensive experience working with large conglomerates and startups alike. She has helmed marketing departments in sectors like FMCG, Fashion, Beauty and Personal Care industries.

She has headed brand and communications for Oriflame, South Asia for close to five years. Mohapatra was also associated with brands like Modicare and Mary Kay Cosmetics in the past.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)