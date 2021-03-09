Prachi Mohapatra named Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Mohapatra was previously the CMO at Future Group’s FBB

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 9, 2021 8:34 AM
prachi mohapatra

Prachi Mohapatra has been named as Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Mohapatra was previously the CMO at Future Group’s FBB for over four years since August 2016.

With a keen interest in brand and business building, Mohapatra has had extensive experience working with large conglomerates and startups alike. She has helmed marketing departments in sectors like FMCG, Fashion, Beauty and Personal Care industries.

She has headed brand and communications for Oriflame, South Asia for close to five years. Mohapatra was also associated with brands like Modicare and Mary Kay Cosmetics in the past.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Cmo Fbb Future group Oriflame india Prachi Mohapatra Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
ZEE

ZMCL elevates Manoj Jagyasi, Gaurav Verma
35 minutes ago

ajinkya rahane

Ajinkya Rahane roped in as brand ambassador for CricketPang
1 hour ago

Pooja Gupta

Delhivery appoints Pooja Gupta as Chief People Officer
22 hours ago