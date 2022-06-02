Pink Lemonade Communications bags digital mandate for Kurl-On

Pink Lemonade Communications has signed up with Kurl-On Limited as their agency partner. Pink Lemonade will handle their digital marketing on all platforms, do their search engine optimization, and run campaigns for them on their various platforms, while also researching and analyzing their performance and engagement in order to grow and optimize their presence on each of the respective platforms.

Pink Lemonade will help Kurl-on grow its reach and engagement on the internet as well as plan and execute an array of offline marketing activities that include - conceptualization, content writing, editing, and proofing, as well as the design and layout of their offline branding collaterals. The collaterals include Invitations Certificates, Canter vehicle branding, Flyers, Brochures Standees, Emailers, and, Product catalogues. In addition, Pink Lemonade will do a brand campaign for them biannually and assist them with product launch campaigns.

Prashant Deshpande, Head - Brandcomm, Kurl-on, said, “We wanted an agency that would bring alive the spirit of the Kurl-On brand for the Indian digital audience and we made the right decision by choosing Pink Lemonade for the job. They have spent time understanding our brand language and imagery, and have successfully helped us reach out to our customer base in creative ways. They are aware of the type of content that will appeal to the younger audience as well as the older audience. Their work ethic and hands-on approach to the project have made this partnership very successful for us. We look forward to a long-term working relationship with them.”

Pink Lemonade’s Founder and Chief Storyteller, Tina Garg said, “At Pink Lemonade, we do a deep dive into the clients that we work with to truly understand the character and persona of the brand. Through our comparative analysis and strategies, we are able to position the brand for impact. We believe this is one of the key reasons why our approach aligned with Kurl-on’s expectations. We are excited to work with a household name like Kurl-On, one of the largest players in the Indian mattress industry.”

