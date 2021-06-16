PepsiCo slaps Parle Agro with trademark infringement suit over tagline: Report

The plaintiff contended that the tagline 'For the Bold' has been registered for PepsiCo's nacho brand Doritos

PepsiCo has initiated a trademark violation case against Parle Agro over the use of 'For the Bold', the tagline of the latter's B Fizz brand.

The line is registered for the plaintiff's Doritos brand, according to the petition PepsiCo filed in the Delhi High Court.

PepsiCo has requested the court to stop Parle Agro from using the tagline and has also asked for Rs 2 crore in damages, according to media reports.

The Mumbai-based company has been given a month to respond. The hearing on the matter has been set on July 17.

