Peeyush Bachlaus moves on from Kansai Nerolac Paints

Bachlaus has quit as Head of Marketing after a stint of over 5 years at the paint major

Peeyush Bachlaus – Head of Marketing – Kansai Nerolac Paints has put in his papers after a stint of over five years at the leading paint company. His next professional move has yet to be disclosed.

During his stint at Kansai Nerolac, Bachlaus led the corporate identity restage and spearheaded initiatives such as the innovative display of shades on mumbai airport belt, the multi lingual consumer app & website and the innovative decor ideas with Colourtrails. He worked on popular campaigns with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as brand ambassadors and worked on the category launch for the company’s foray into adhesives under the brand name Nerofix. He also led Nerolac Breathing City, an endeavour to beautify urban spaces with innovative ideas and unique concepts. This community outreach initiative aimed to promote conversations about the need for better urban spaces, living conditions and public health and saw art installation in Vishakhapatnam and Chandigarh.

He joined Kansai Nerolac from Usha International where he was Marketing Head – Rural Business & Power Products. Bachlaus has had stints across multiple sectors, such as automobile, telecom & FMCG, and worked with brands such as Aircel, Wrigley India, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)