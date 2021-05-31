Pallavi Chakravarti roped in as Creative Head (W) at DDB Mudra

DDB Mudra has announced the appointment of Pallavi Chakravarti as the Creative Head of the West office. Pallavi will work closely with Rahul Mathew, CCO, DDB Mudra Group to take on the responsibility of driving the agency’s creative product. Her last stint was at Taproot Dentsu, where she led the creative function for the Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director.

In a career spanning over 17 years, Pallavi has worked on brands like Facebook, Airtel, Parle, Uber, Pepsi, Times of India among others. Previously, she has worked with Saatchi & Saatchi, JWT and Grey.

Speaking on Pallavi’s appointment, Rahul Mathew said, “Over the last couple of years, we’ve been slowly gathering momentum as an organisation – No.2 at Effies, topping the new biz league, back-to-back Grand Prixs at Spikes Asia and our more recent performance at Kyoorius. And Pallavi is just the person to help us keep this momentum going and add more kick to it. She strengthens our belief and our ambition to do unexpected work that gets disproportionate results for our clients.”

Pallavi Chakravarti added, “I’m here to build, to enjoy the creative process, to love the business of advertising even more than I already do. I’m here because it felt like the right place to be. And I’m looking forward to the journey – there’s really nothing else to say, is there?”

Pallavi has over 100 awards to her credit. Over the years, her work has been recognised at coveted platforms such as Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, New York Festival, Adfest APAC, Spikes Asia and The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She has also served on the jury panels of creative festivals including Cannes Lions, Dubai Lynx, New York Festival, Global Awards, Gerety Awards etc.

