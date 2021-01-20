Ogilvy elevates David Fox as CEO, MENA

Ogilvy today announced David Fox will be promoted to the role of CEO for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, effective March 1, 2021. Based in Dubai the new role encompasses responsibility for nine countries and 10 offices across the region.

The move to a new regional position follows six and a half years for Fox as CEO of Ogilvy Australia, having previously spent ten years in global client roles with Ogilvy in London.

Global CEO, Ogilvy, Andy Main said: “As we work to ensure Ogilvy is the best partner for growth on the planet, it is essential that we have a bench of leaders who understand how to bring the best of Ogilvy to the table to drive value for clients. Foxy has proven to be one of those strong, capable leaders and I’m thrilled to have him taking on a new role as CEO in MENA. Under his leadership in Australia, Ogilvy made significant advancements in digital innovation, driven superior client value, and built a company culture recognised throughout the Ogilvy network. This resulted in Ogilvy Australia delivering excellent growth – growth that is profitable, sustainable and responsible. I’m confident that our operation in MENA will grow from a position of strength with Foxy at the helm and that Australia will continue building momentum as we make this transition,” Main concluded.

Under Fox’s leadership, Ogilvy Australia has grown significantly as a business, adding some of ANZ’s leading brands to its roster; attracting exceptional talent from across the globe; and in 2020 won more awards than ever before including APAC Effie’s Agency of the Year for the first time and best Ogilvy office to work in Globally.

Commenting on the move Fox said: “Leading Ogilvy Australia has been amazing, working with exceptionally talented people and fantastic clients. Together with my team we have always strived for ambitious outcomes for both our clients and the Ogilvy brand and nothing is more important to me than knowing Ogilvy Australia is in a very strong position. I want to especially thank my team, they are outstanding and I am confident the agency will continue to thrive under new leadership. I also want to thank our amazing clients for their support of both the agency and myself during my time as CEO. Ogilvy Australia is nothing without client support and in particular their loyalty and commitment to us during COVID has been phenomenal. This was a difficult decision, but you cannot hang around forever and it’s time for a change at the top. It’s been an extraordinary privilege to lead Ogilvy Australia and I will be forever supportive of its success. I am incredibly excited about my next step within the Ogilvy network and more than ever remain committed to our people, our clients, and the Ogilvy brand,” he concluded.

An internal process to find a successor in Australia, led by Andy Main, is currently underway and an announcement will be made in due course.

