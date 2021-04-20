Octro Inc. appoints Yudhister Bahl as Chief Financial Officer

Octro Inc, a mobile gaming company has announced the appointment of Yudhister Bahl (Yudi) as Chief Financial Officer. He will be based in its Delhi-NCR office. With almost 200+ million users, Octro has acquired a leadership position in the online gaming space, gaining a strong foothold within the Indian entertainment & sports industry with a projected user base of more than 700 million gamers in India.

Yudi is a seasoned business leader with 25+ years of rich experience across diverse industries including financial services, education, telecom, and FMCG. He has worked with leading Corporates in India and in the U.S. like Bharti Airtel, Laureate Education, Avantha Group, U.S. Bancorp Piper Jaffray, and Gaiam. He has held leadership roles in finance, strategy and business planning (CFO and Head Strategy and M&A). Over the years, he has had the opportunity to work closely with business & functional leaders and partnered with them in driving key growth and strategic initiatives.

Saurabh Aggarwal, CEO, Octro Inc., said on the appointment, "Octro has established itself as an innovative gaming company and we very excited to welcome Yudi, on-board as our CFO as we embark on our next phase of growth. I believe, Yudi with his rich leadership experience across strategic finance and corporate development coupled with his business acumen and strong people skills, can contribute significantly to Octro’s vision of morphing from a pure play startup to a growth company."

On his joining, YudiBahl, CFO, Octro Inc said, "Octro is a pioneer and a leader in the super exciting world of online / mobile gaming in India and is backed by a marquee investor like Sequoia. Under Saurabh’s leadership the company has demonstrated a solid track record of growth and innovation. I am thrilled and looking forward to partnering with the team as Octro charts its journey to become one of the leading gaming companies globally.”

