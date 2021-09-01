Netflix enters multi-year partnership with Excel Entertainment

Two projects, tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill, are already underway

Netflix today announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the banner behind the cult classic Dil Chahta Hai along with Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Lakshya, Toofaan and the Don franchise. This creative pact dovetails Netflix’s exciting and diverse series slate in India.

Excel Entertainment will produce a variety of stories under its series banner Excel Media & Entertainment for Netflix members in over 190 countries commencing with two projects tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill.

Dabba Cartel is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel. Style, ambition, love, friendship and betrayal set in the backdrop of jazz rich 1960s Mumbai, Queen of the Hill chronicles the dynamic relationship between two ambitious women that will change the city forever.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, said, “We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment, one of India’s path-breaking creative studios. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time. We are delighted to welcome them to Netflix.”

Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, Producers of Excel Entertainment, said, “Our partnership with Netflix marks a new global chapter for Excel Entertainment after 20 eventful years in storytelling. We’re excited with the opportunity to create a variety of extraordinary stories to entertain people in India and around the world. We are thrilled to begin this next chapter with Netflix.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)