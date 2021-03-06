Muthoot Finance Chairman MG George Muthoot passes away at 71

George died in his New Delhi home after a fall, according to reports

Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot passed away after a fall in his New Delhi’s residence on Friday. He was 71 years old.

Mathai George George Muthoot was born in 1949 in Kozhencherry, presently Pathanamthitta district, of Kerala. He joined the family business at a very young age as an office assistant, after graduating from the Manipal Institute of Technology. In 1979, he became the managing director and, in 1993, he took over as the group chairman.

Under his leadership, Muthoot Group has grown manifold. When he took over the company, it just had 31 branches and now it has close to 5,550 branches across the country. The group’s flagship Muthoot Finance has a market capitalisation of over Rs. 56,000 crore, with a total income of Rs. 8,722 crore.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)