Mirum to provide martech services for L&T Realty

Mirum India will be responsible for providing managed services for Salesforce Marketing Cloud

L&T Realty from the Larsen & Toubro Group has appointed Mirum India as the marketing automation services partner.

On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, Executive Vice-President, Mirum India, said, “Mirum India is the go-to Salesforce partner for Marketing Cloud Services and has been the pioneer in the marketing automation space with almost a decade of experience. We are excited to win the L&T Realty business and look forward to providing flawless martech services.”