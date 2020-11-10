Mirum to provide martech services for L&T Realty

Mirum India will be responsible for providing managed services for Salesforce Marketing Cloud

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 10, 2020 11:19 AM
Mirum

L&T Realty from the Larsen & Toubro Group has appointed Mirum India as the marketing automation services partner.

Mirum India will be responsible for providing managed services for Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

On winning the account, Mihir Karkare, Executive Vice-President, Mirum India, said, “Mirum India is the go-to Salesforce partner for Marketing Cloud Services and has been the pioneer in the marketing automation space with almost a decade of experience. We are excited to win the L&T Realty business and look forward to providing flawless martech services.”

