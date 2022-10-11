‘Taiyaari toh zaroori hai’, says Axis Mutual Fund

Axis Mutual Fund in its new campaign talks of being #HameshaTaiyaar.

At a time when markets movements are uncertain, and investors are understandably concerned about their portfolios, Axis Mutual Fund’s latest campaign highlights one key solution that investors can potentially consider.

The campaign illustrates, in simple terms, how Balanced Advantage Fund dynamically balances debt and equity, so that their portfolios don’t bear the brunt of market volatility.

Their 360-degree campaign is led by two films that rest on the foundation of being always prepared. Short, humorous films, they both utilise slice-of-life situations to illustrate the benefits of being #HameshaTaiyaar.

Naila Patel, Executive Creative Director, Mirum India Digital Ltd., says of the campaign, “What works in this campaign is the element of simplicity - there are no convoluted ideas, no layers the audience must peel through to get to the core message of the campaign. From a creative standpoint, keeping the messaging simple was paramount to us - when you get down to the technicality of it, understanding the category of Balanced Advantage Funds is complicated, so we wanted to ensure our campaign made it easier for investors to make an informed decision, and help them understand how this category of mutual fund can add value to their wealth creation journey. Besides, our protagonists are everyday people in everyday situations, something our audience can very easily relate to.”

Boniface Noronha, Senior Vice President & Head – Marketing & Digital, Axis Mutual Fund, says, “Continuing with Axis Mutual Fund’s efforts towards increasing investor awareness is our latest campaign, #HameshaTaiyaar. Through the campaign, not only are we educating investors about the ‘Balanced Advantage’ category but are also emphasizing on its core advantages, thereby increasing understanding, at large. The distinctive narrative of the campaign focuses on capturing investment sentiment across consumers. Awareness initiatives and campaigns such as ours, will be instrumental in connecting with the wider masses and increasing investor awareness.”

