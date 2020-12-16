Milk Mantra appoints Biswajit Mishra as the CFO

Prior to joining Milk Mantra, Biswajit was based out of Sri Lanka as the Chief Financial Officer for Aussee Oats Milling Pvt. Ltd.- a joint venture entity of Future Group

Milk Mantra has bolstered its leadership team with the appointment of accomplished finance professional Biswajit Mishra as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Biswajit will be responsible for leading the financial operations at Milk Mantra while optimizing the strategic expansion of the business. With multi-dimensional skills in managing finance, accounts, risk, operations, taxation and audits, he has led beyond the boundaries of traditional financial executives and has been a part of many strategic initiatives that has positively impacted business performances. He will be based out of the head office at Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Prior to joining Milk Mantra, Biswajit was based out of Sri Lanka as the Chief Financial Officer for Aussee Oats Milling Pvt. Ltd.- a joint venture entity of Future Group. He has also worked as the Finance Head - Southern Indian Operations for Parag Milk Foods, the Head - Internal Audit at Creamline Dairy in Hyderabad and as the senior audit manager for various prestigious organisations across the breadth of India, in the past.

Biswajit is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has completed executive leadership & management programme from IIM- Calcutta. He brings with him more than 20 years of significant leadership experience and expertise in multi-functional CXO positions within the financial domain across the Indian subcontinent.

Commenting on the appointment, Srikumar Misra, Founder & CEO, Milk Mantra said, “Biswajit has deep experience in the dairy and FMCG industry, and joins us at a time when we have achieved strong profitability. His financial and strategic acumen and his expertise in business turnaround and expansion of profitability will bring strong expertise to our team, propelling Milk Mantra’s growth into new categories, marketplaces, and geographies.”

Talking about his new role, Biswajit Mishra, CFO, Milk Mantra, added, “This is a great time to join Milk Mantra as the team extends their responsible business model across geographies. I am delighted to take on a key leadership role at a company that’s changing the dairy ecosystem in Eastern India and positively impacts the lives of half a million farmers, the economy of the region, and creates Truly Pure products for its consumers; and I look forward to an exciting journey in building Milk Mantra 3.0.”