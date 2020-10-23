Matrimony.com appoints Rajesh Balaji as Chief Human Resources Officer

Matrimony.com has appointed S. Rajesh Balaji as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, Balaji will oversee all aspects of human resources strategy, talent management, building individual and organizational capabilities, organization design and digitization amongst others.

Prior to Matrimony.com, Balaji has been with Landmark Group, Standard Chartered Bank, Barclays & Hewitt Associates.

Speaking on the leadership appointment, Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO at Matrimony.com, said, “As an organisation, we are strategically poised at a juncture of both sustainable and high growth and the addition of Rajesh who brings in a strong track record of working across sectors & geographies would only strengthen the organisational capabilities and build a people centric organisation.”

On the appointment Balaji said, “I am excited to be a part of Matrimony.com, where values are deeply rooted, the culture of technology & innovation drives it and superior customer experience is the way of life. I look forward to be a part of an interesting growth journey.”