Mamaearth awards media business to Zenith

Digital-first brand Mamaearth has awarded its media business to Publicis Groupe’s Zenith following a multi-agency pitch. Zenith will strengthen and elevate Mamaearth’s marketing and promotion efforts in India.



As a part of the mandate, Zenith will handle the entire gamut of media planning for Mamaearth, including brand strategy, planning, buying and implementation.



“The scope of work will focus on planning which is ROI driven with data analytics as its core. This emphasis will help expand the digital-first brand to larger audience and build a strong presence across its varied categories and the categories they aspire to foray into in near future,” the agency stated.



Commenting on the business win, Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith, said, “Mamaearth is committed to its consumers and keeping its brand idea and ethos intact, we at Zenith aim to deliver a focused consumer-driven 360-degree media approach. With our unique ROI plus and digital-first practice, we intend to help the brand reach its business goals in the FMCG category in the market.”

Speaking on the media partnership, Sambit Dash, Vice President Marketing, Mamaearth said, “As we grow, we are constantly looking to reach out to more and more millennials in India and have meaningful conversations with them about our products and our belief of "Goodness Inside". We have chosen Zenith as our media agency partner because we believe they understand the media landscape as well as our philosophy very well. Zenith will help us achieve our goals by identifying the right media mix and expedite the next step of our growth journey.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)