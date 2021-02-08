Mahima Kaul resigns as India Public Policy Head of Twitter

Kaul, who joined Twitter in 2015, will continue to lead in her role until the end of March to help the transition

Mahima Kaul has resigned from her post as the Head, Public Policy & Government Partnerships, India, Twitter, citing personal reasons.

Kaul had put down her papers in January and will continue to work with the company till March to help with the smooth transitioning.

“It’s a loss for all of us at Twitter, but after more than five years in the role we respect her desire to focus on the most important people and relationships in her personal life. Mahima will continue in her role till the end of March and will support the transition,” said Twitter Global Policy Head Monique Meche in a statement.

Media reports suggest that her resignation has nothing to do with the recent incident, in which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had directed Twitter to block tweets, and also user accounts, related to farmer protests.

Twitter withheld user accounts and tweets that had been using the hashtag ‘ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide’ while posting on Twitter, without giving any clear information on why it was done. Twitter then decided to lift the block after this move by the company triggered a backlash. The block lasted for five to six hours.

According to reports, Kaul had decided to resign much before the government warning was issued. Also, job listings for the position clearly show that Twitter has been seeking applications since last month.

She is parting ways after spending more than 5 years with the company to take some time off.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)